SM Lee hails enduring Singapore-Japan ties
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong traced the relationship back to the 1960s, when Japanese investments played a pivotal role in Singapore's early industrialisation.
OSAKA: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 24) highlighted the enduring strength of Singapore’s relationship with Japan, describing it as a partnership that has grown deeper over six decades and will remain vital in shaping the future of both nations.
Speaking at the Singapore National Day Celebrations at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Mr Lee traced the bilateral relationship back to the 1960s, when Japanese investments played a pivotal role in Singapore’s early industrialisation.
"Japanese companies were among the first to believe in Singapore’s potential," said Mr Lee. "Companies such as Sony, Panasonic, Shimano and Sumitomo invested in Singapore, and became steadfast partners in our nation-building journey. They created thousands of jobs, transferred valuable technical know-how and helped develop our industrial capabilities."
He noted that the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2002 paved the way for closer cooperation. Today, the two countries are among each other's top trading partners, while Singapore was Japan’s top investor in 2023, said Mr Lee.
DEEPENING COOPERATION
Mr Lee said Singapore and Japanese companies are now collaborating on projects in areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy and smart city solutions. The two countries also share similar strategic outlooks, working together to uphold free trade, strengthen supply chains and support regional security.
"As the country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations, Singapore will build on the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to advance Japan’s engagement with our region," he added.
PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE TIES
Beyond economics and security, Mr Lee emphasised that the strength of the bilateral relationship rests on the people-to-people connections. Nearly 700,000 Singapore residents visited Japan last year, while close to 600,000 Japanese travelled to Singapore. More than 30,000 Japanese live in Singapore, while about 3,000 Singaporeans reside in Japan.
"Our youth are also forging ties in the next generation, with flourishing exchange programmes and research partnerships, and the continued interest in studying Japanese language and culture among Singaporean young people," said Mr Lee.
"These deep connections build trust and mutual understanding that will put our relations on a firm basis for many years to come."
Marking Singapore’s 60th National Day at the Expo, where the 17 metre-tall "The Dream Sphere" pavilion has already drawn 1.5 million visitors, including members of the Japanese Imperial family, Mr Lee described the occasion as a celebration not just of nationhood, but of international friendship.
"Today, we are celebrating both Singapore’s 60th birthday as well as the enduring friendship between Singapore and Japan," he said.
He added that the friendship "stands as a testament to what countries can achieve when they work together with mutual respect and shared purpose".