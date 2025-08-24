SM Lee hails enduring Singapore-Japan ties

OSAKA: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 24) highlighted the enduring strength of Singapore’s relationship with Japan, describing it as a partnership that has grown deeper over six decades and will remain vital in shaping the future of both nations.

Speaking at the Singapore National Day Celebrations at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Mr Lee traced the bilateral relationship back to the 1960s, when Japanese investments played a pivotal role in Singapore’s early industrialisation.

"Japanese companies were among the first to believe in Singapore’s potential," said Mr Lee. "Companies such as Sony, Panasonic, Shimano and Sumitomo invested in Singapore, and became steadfast partners in our nation-building journey. They created thousands of jobs, transferred valuable technical know-how and helped develop our industrial capabilities."

He noted that the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2002 paved the way for closer cooperation. Today, the two countries are among each other's top trading partners, while Singapore was Japan’s top investor in 2023, said Mr Lee.