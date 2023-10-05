Defamation case should be in 'full view of Singapore public', says Shanmugam after Lee Hsien Yang suggests closed-door arbitration

SINGAPORE: Mr Lee Hsien Yang should welcome the opportunity to defend himself in "full view of the Singapore public" if he thinks that there is no basis for the defamation suits against him, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Oct 5).

Mr Shanmugam was responding to a Facebook post by Mr Lee, who suggested that both sides "mutually agree to an independent arbitration" that would be "conducted in confidence" as a means of resolution.

The defamation suits arose from comments Mr Lee made on his Facebook page in July relating to Mr Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's rental of black-and-white bungalows at Ridout Road.

Mr Lee suggested in his post on Thursday that both sides "choose an arbitrator of high international standing".

"The ministers’ nominee could be, if they wish, a retired Singapore Supreme Court judge. The two arbitrators in turn could choose a third individual. The proceedings would be conducted in confidence but the decision would be made public, and be final and binding on all parties."

Mr Lee also said that he had suggested to Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan that they should sue him in London courts "since the statement which they took offence to was made in the UK".

He added that both ministers had declined to do so, and have instead "proceeded to take action in the Singapore Courts and have been given permission to serve papers via Facebook instead of in person".

Mr Lee is the brother of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He and his wife Lee Suet Fern left Singapore after declining to attend a police interview in July 2022 over a separate matter.

In response, Mr Shanmugam noted in a Facebook post that "countless Singaporeans" have sued in the Singapore Courts for defamation that is published to the people of Singapore.

"Mr Lee’s statements related to events in Singapore, and were meant primarily for a Singaporean audience. His primary audience was not in the UK. We have sued Mr Lee for a libel that was published to the people in Singapore, which concerns Singaporeans, and which is based on the laws of Singapore," he said.

"If Mr Lee thinks that there is no basis for the legal action, he should welcome the opportunity to defend himself in open Court where he can cross-examine us, and we can cross-examine him, in the full view of the Singapore public."

The minister said Mr Lee should explain why he is entitled to make libellous statements and "yet be exempt from the rules that apply to the rest of us".

"What Mr Lee really wants is special treatment. He wants to be treated differently from Singaporeans (and even foreigners) who are sued in Singapore for defamation," he added.