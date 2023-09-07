Shanmugam, Balakrishnan argue for defamation case against Lee Hsien Yang to be heard in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan are seeking to have their defamation suits against Mr Lee Hsien Yang heard in Singapore, according to affidavits filed.

"Insofar as the defendant is suggesting that Singapore is not the most appropriate forum for the trial of my claims, or that the United Kingdom is a more appropriate forum that Singapore, that is baseless," Mr Shanmugam's affidavit stated.

Both affidavits were made in support of the ministers' applications to serve papers on Mr Lee out of Singapore.

The defamation suits arise from comments Mr Lee made on his Facebook page in July this year relating to Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan's rental of black-and-white bungalows at Ridout Road.

In a Facebook post on Jul 27, Mr Shanmugam said Mr Lee had accused him and Dr Balakrishnan of "acting corruptly and for personal gain by having Singapore Land Authority (SLA) give us preferential treatment by illegally felling trees without approval, and also having SLA pay for renovations to 26 and 31 Ridout Road".

Both Cabinet ministers sent lawyers' letters to Mr Lee on Jul 27, saying they would sue unless he apologised, withdrew his allegations and paid S$25,000 in damages that would be donated to charity. Mr Lee did not comply with the demands.

Mr Lee is the brother of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. He and his wife Lee Suet Fern left Singapore after declining to attend a police interview in July 2022 over a separate matter.

On Aug 28, the two ministers applied to serve court papers to Mr Lee via Facebook Messenger on the grounds that it is impractical to serve papers to him personally in the United Kingdom.

The application involves serving the papers in portable document format, or PDF, and includes an order that service in such a manner is deemed "good and sufficient service of the court papers on the defendant".

Mr Shanmugam and Dr Balakrishnan's lawyers from Davinder Singh Chambers have been unable to ascertain Mr Lee's address in the UK, according to the affidavits.