Singapore's lighthouses face an uncertain future as coastal developments close in
The Tuas Port and Long Island developments may force two of Singapore's lighthouses to relocate.
SINGAPORE: Every time Mr Ithnin Atan climbs to the lantern room of Sultan Shoal Lighthouse, he checks the same things: the lenses, the batteries, the glass panes that look out over the Singapore Strait.
It is a routine he has repeated for years. But the lighthouse he tends may not stand where it does for much longer.
When completed, Tuas Port is set to block Sultan Shoal Lighthouse from the sea. On Singapore's eastern edge, the Long Island development would push the coastline away from Bedok Lighthouse, leaving it no longer at the water's edge.
Besides Sultan Shoal and Bedok, Singapore has three other lighthouses: Pulau Pisang off the southwestern tip of the Johor peninsula, Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca and Raffles Lighthouse on Pulau Satumu, Singapore's southernmost island.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has said it has no plans to relocate either the Sultan Shoal or Bedok lighthouses, but maritime experts told CNA the scale of the developments makes some change likely – particularly for Sultan Shoal.
“Sultan Shoal traditionally guarded the western edge of Singapore and warned ships of the shoal it is built on,” said Mr Robert Spearing, senior manager and master mariner at global maritime law firm HFW.
With land reclamation effectively overtaking the lighthouse’s original purpose, it would probably need to be repositioned, he said.
Sultan Shoal Lighthouse is currently flanked by the second and third fingers of Tuas Port, with a fourth – currently being reclaimed – set to encroach further.
While relocating a lighthouse may not always be required if navigational aid can still be maintained, it may be needed if new infrastructure significantly obstructs visibility or affects marine traffic safety, said Mr Daniel Tan, manager at marine engineering firm BroadTech Engineering.
“Once Tuas Port becomes fully operational, the operational relevance and visual prominence of Sultan Shoal Lighthouse from seaward approaches could change considerably,” he said.
Sultan Shoal Lighthouse also houses one of MPA’s Vessel Traffic Information System (VTIS) radar stations, which monitors traffic in the Singapore Strait, said Mr Spearing. The surrounding land reclamation may render the radar less efficient once new infrastructure is built on the reclaimed land, he added.
“Repositioning the light to the southwest corner of the reclaimed land makes perfect sense, as it will once again become guardian of that stretch of the Strait, giving mariners a clear view of the light and the VTIS radar a clear sweep,” said Mr Spearing.
To mark its 30th anniversary, MPA has launched a new tour for members of the public and schools to Sultan Shoal Lighthouse, which was built in 1895.
THE LIGHTHOUSE ABOVE A CONDO
Across the island, Bedok Lighthouse faces its own uncertainty.
Its unique location atop a 25-storey block – Lagoon View condominium along Marine Parade Road – means there is a chance it could remain unaffected by Long Island, the experts said.
“I understand the height of the light is 76m,” said Mr Spearing, adding that it will still function well unless something even taller is planned on the reclaimed parcel.
Announced in 2023, Long Island will provide additional space for future development needs, with potentially over 800ha of land to be reclaimed – about twice the size of Marina Bay.
Long Island would effectively shift the coastline further seaward from Bedok Lighthouse, said Mr Tan.
“That means the lighthouse may eventually become an inland or ‘setback’ lighthouse rather than a coastal-edge structure in the traditional sense,” he said.
Its relocation would depend on whether approaching vessels can still see the light from a distance and on future secondary developments on the land, he added.
“Even if the initial reclamation does not obstruct the lighthouse, future high-rise infrastructure, bridges, coastal protection structures or port-related facilities could gradually compromise visibility sectors over time,” said Mr Tan.
KEEPING THE LIGHTS ON
Whatever their future locations, Singapore's lighthouses still need tending – and that falls to four keepers who maintain all five of them.
Despite advances in global navigation satellite systems and electronic charts, lighthouses remain relevant as "trusted, visible and independent reference points", said MPA deputy director for aids to navigation Aw Eng Soon.
“These modern systems are not infallible. They can be spoofed. So lighthouses present mariners a trusted and verifiable source, that reference point that they can mark their position from,” he said.
Some vessels also lack newer technology and rely on lighthouses as key reference points at sea, added Mr Aw.
Today's lighthouses are more advanced – solar-powered and fitted with LED lights, with functions that are automated and remotely monitored. But physical upkeep cannot be automated away.
“We still need manpower to go and do the physical inspection, the maintenance, and also painting and repairs to the lighthouse or even the horticulture,” said Mr Aw.
For Mr Ithnin, 60, the work is physical and unrelenting – checking lenses, batteries and glass panes, maintaining electrical equipment, trimming grass and pruning trees, all while enduring thunderstorms or the greenhouse heat of the lantern room.
For Mr Sahroni Omar, one of the longest-serving keepers until he moved to a technical executive role last year, the hardest part was the isolation.
"Missing my family, that was the biggest challenge," said the 45-year-old, who spent a decade in the role.
Deployments to Pulau Pisang Lighthouse last 10 days at a time, after which a rotating roster sees keepers spend 10 days back on the mainland, during which they check on nearer lighthouses.
Learning happens on the job. “The first time I was deployed to the lighthouse, I was an understudy with one of my seniors,” said Mr Sahroni. “That was where I learned the dos and the don'ts, and all the hands-on work. From there, I shared with newcomers what I learned.”
Away from the mainland, the lighthouses have given both men moments they carry with them. Mr Sahroni has spotted dolphins and sea turtles. Mr Ithnin is still awed by the night sky during his deployments.
“I had never seen so many stars in my life,” he said.