Lim Tean arrested after being handed over to Singapore police by Malaysian authorities

SINGAPORE: Lawyer Lim Tean has been arrested in Singapore after being handed over by Malaysian authorities on Tuesday (Aug 11), following his arrest in Johor Bahru last week for failing to surrender to the courts to begin serving a jail term.

The 61-year-old was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) on Aug 6 and handed over to the Singapore Police Force (SFP) on Tuesday, the police said in a media release.

Lim had been ordered to surrender to the State Courts on Aug 3 to begin serving a jail term of three months and one week for practising law without a valid certificate.

He failed to do so and left Singapore illegally while on court bail. A warrant of arrest was issued against him on the same day.

“Investigations into the circumstances of his illegal departure are ongoing,” the police said.

Two Singaporean men have already been charged in connection with his alleged escape.