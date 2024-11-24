Tickets for Lions' ASEAN championship home matches to start from S$8 after outcry over prices

SINGAPORE: Lions fans can get tickets for the team's Mitsubishi Electric Cup home matches from as low as S$8 (US$5.94), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Sunday (Nov 24).

The move is part of a revamped ticketing structure following an outcry from fans over high prices.

Prices will start from S$8 during an early bird sales period from noon on Monday until 11.59pm on Dec 1, which will also see "substantial discounts" across three ticket categories, said the football body.

The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup - also known as the ASEAN Championship and previously the AFF Championship - will be held from Dec 8 to Jan 5.

Tsutomu Ogura’s Lions will play two home matches at the National Stadium, taking on Cambodia on Dec 11 at 7pm, followed by a clash against defending champions Thailand on Dec 17 at 8.30pm.

Both matches are part of the fixtures in Group A, which comprises Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

Regular ticket sales after the early bird period will start at midnight on Dec 2 and end at 9.45pm on Dec 17.

Category 1 tickets, which offer the best views of the pitch, are priced at S$20 during early bird sales and S$33 during regular sales.

Category 2 tickets are priced at S$14 during early bird sales, compared to the regular price of S$23.

Category 3 tickets cost S$8 during early bird sales while the regular price is S$12.

“Fans are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the early bird sales period to secure tickets at the lowest possible prices while enjoying substantial savings,” said FAS.

It added that the ticket prices exclude ticketing fees, which are S$1 per ticket for ticket prices below S$20, S$3 per ticket for ticket prices from S$20 to S$49.99, and S$5 per ticket for ticket prices S$50 and above.

To encourage parents to watch the matches with their children, there are limited Family Zone tickets at S$20 for one adult and one child or youth aged 16 and below.

There is also a premium Hospitality Package at S$150 per person which offers fans exclusive on-site privileges at the stadium, including dedicated entry to the VIP lounge 90 minutes before kick-off and during halftime, and a curated selection of food and beverages.

Tickets for away fans are fixed at S$30 across all sales periods.