First international win for Ogura as Singapore come from behind to beat Myanmar 3-2 in football friendly

SINGAPORE: Tsutomu Ogura secured his first international win as Lions coach on Thursday (Nov 14) as Singapore left it late to beat Myanmar 3-2 in an international friendly at the National Stadium.

Farhan Zulkifli put an experimental Singapore side in front in the fifth minute before two quick second-half goals from Ye Yint Aung and Thiha Zaw swung momentum in favour of Myanmar.

But the hosts edged out the visitors with late strikes from substitutes Shawal Anuar and Naqiuddin Eunos.

In front of a paltry crowd of 6,061, it was the Lions who dominated procession from the back early on.

Excellent work down the right by Nazrul Nazari saw the fullback deliver a cross which was bundled in by Farhan for his first international goal.

Myanmar struggled to carve out clear-cut chances of their own, but registered their first shot on target several minutes later which was pushed away by Syazwan Buhari.

With Farhan and Glenn Kweh causing problems down the flanks, Singapore came close to doubling their lead minutes before half-time.

A cross from debutant Kyoga Nakamura found Farhan but he contrived to fire just wide.

It was Myanmar who came rushing out of the blocks in the second half as Syazwan spilled a low shot for a grateful Aung to level things up in the 47th minute.