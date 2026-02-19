Little Professors Learning Centre issues: Parents make police reports over GIRO double payments

SINGAPORE: Some parents whose children were in student care centres operated by Little Professors Learning Centre (LPLC) have filed police reports after they found out that they were double-charged fees.

News broke last Saturday night (Feb 14) that LPLC is under investigation by the police and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), leaving some parents anxious and angry.

Parents said they were worried about childcare arrangements and one mother told CNA she might have to quit her job if a replacement operator is not found.

LPLC is a private operator that ran student care centres in eight primary schools - Anchor Green, Jing Shan, Kranji, Punggol Cove, Waterway, Westwood, Hong Wen and White Sands.

It also provides Kindergarten Care or KCare services for MOE Kindergartens in six of these primary schools.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that "operational issues" surfaced last week, including the non-payment of salaries to staff. The company director could not be contacted.

This resulted in insufficient staff to support the student care centre operations in the eight primary schools.

Some parents had also complained of "apparent anomalies" in their GIRO deductions by the operator, said MOE.

The ministry terminated the operator's service last Saturday due to "contractual breaches" and has also filed a police report.

The schools have deployed "the required manpower" to keep the after-school care going until a new operator is formally appointed.