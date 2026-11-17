SINGAPORE: Preparatory works for “Long Island” will begin progressively in the waters west of Bedok Jetty from January 2027, alongside a new phase of public engagement to explore ideas that will shape the future development.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a joint press release on Tuesday (Nov 17) that the preparatory works will involve the removal of seabed obstructions, followed by the construction of temporary sand bunds and sand infilling.

The decades-long project is aimed at protecting Singapore's coastline from rising sea levels. It involves reclaiming land off the East Coast to form a new island - dubbed "Long Island" for now - which could span around 800ha.

Beyond coastal protection, the project will also create a new reservoir and provide land for future needs.

It is also expected to create new recreational opportunities, including waterfront spaces that could complement East Coast Park.

PREPARATORY WORKS

In the joint release, HDB and URA said that vessels will be deployed in the waters off East Coast Park, with the designated work area demarcated by silt screens and floating barriers for public safety.

"Sea space users are advised to maintain a safe distance from the designated work area as well as marine vessels and barriers," the agencies said.

They added that safety advisories will be put up at East Coast Park and published on agencies’ websites before works begin.

Beaches, exercise paths and tracks will remain accessible to the public throughout preparatory works, and park visitors can continue to enjoy East Coast Park's facilities.

The first phase of works will be to the west of Bedok Jetty. The sea space to the east of Bedok Jetty will continue to be available for water sports and the hosting of major international sporting events.

The second phase of preparatory works, to the east of Bedok Jetty, will only start after the 2029 Southeast Asian Games.