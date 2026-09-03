CNA Explains: How Singapore could reclaim more land in the future

SINGAPORE: Singapore has the world’s most reclaimed land by proportion – taking up over a quarter of its 744 sq km land area.

That could soon increase, with major reclamation works on the horizon. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at the 2026 National Day Rally that Singapore is considering merging several islands south of Jurong Island into a larger western island over the coming decades.

Preparatory works for "Long Island", Singapore's large-scale coastal protection strategy, will start at the end of 2026 to lay the groundwork for the decades-long, 800ha project.

But conventional land reclamation methods, such as infilling, have been hampered by rising costs and a limited supply of fill material, experts said. There are also concerns about the environmental impact.

Singapore has already been exploring alternative methods. In September last year, it reclaimed 800ha of land at Pulau Tekong through empoldering, a method that cut sand use by almost half but is more costly to maintain.

What could the future of land reclamation look like? CNA speaks to geotechnical experts to find out.

How much of Singapore's land is reclaimed?

Land reclamation began as far back as 1822 at the south bank of the Singapore River, where Boat Quay stands today. Under British rule, Collyer Quay, Telok Ayer and later Kallang Basin and Beach Road were also reclaimed, according to the National Library Board's BiblioAsia.

In total, about 300ha or 3 sq km of land was added then, roughly the size of 420 football fields. Post-independence, Singapore added a further 160 to 165 sq km, growing from about 581.5 sq km in 1965 to 744 sq km today.

For example, the East Coast Reclamation Scheme, launched in 1966 and carried out over seven phases until 1986, reclaimed about 15 sq km of land that today includes East Coast Park, the East Coast Parkway (ECP) and housing estates such as Marine Parade.

Reclaimed land now makes up about 28 per cent of Singapore's total land area, said Associate Professor Darren Chian of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, whose expertise includes land reclamation.

In the early post-independence years, the government focused on rapid urbanisation and essential infrastructure, driving projects such as the East Coast Reclamation to build public housing and Changi Airport, said Assoc Prof Chian.

As the economy matured through the 1990s and 2000s, priorities shifted towards high-value global services, with the development of Jurong Island and the expansion of the financial hub at Marina Bay.

Today, reclamation projects such as the upcoming Long Island also address long-term climate resilience, raising baseline land elevations to protect coastal areas from rising sea levels, he added.