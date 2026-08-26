Commentary: NDR 2026 – if Singapore can plan 50 years ahead for infrastructure, can it do the same for nature?

SINGAPORE: Plans to study the creation of a “western island”, potentially joining Pulau Semakau, Pulau Bukom, Pulau Sudong and several smaller islands, come at an interesting moment for Singapore.

Over the past weeks, proposed developments at Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks have generated intense public discussion about the value of nature and how Singapore makes difficult land-use choices.

The debate has been about more than how much nature should be retained. It has raised questions about how environmental considerations and public participation are weighed in the planning process.

The western island raises similar questions, but on a far larger scale and over a much longer timeframe.

Singapore will undoubtedly need to provide for future industrial and energy infrastructure. As a small country with severe land and resource constraints, long-term planning has always been one of our strengths.

But a project that may unfold over 50 years offers something else precious: time to get it right.

We have an opportunity to understand environmental consequences, examine alternatives and engage the public before major spatial choices become difficult, or impossible to reverse.