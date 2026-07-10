HDB to build homes 'designed around nature' at Gillman Barracks, Sunset Way after environmental studies
Agencies plan to largely retain four clusters representing the most historically and architecturally significant parts of Gillman Barracks.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will build new homes at Gillman Barracks and at Sunset Way in Clementi following the completion of environmental and heritage studies.
The studies were conducted as part of the planning and development process to assess the expected impact of development on the natural and built environment, HDB said on Friday (Jul 10).
At the Gillman Barracks site, HDB proposed retaining more than 20 of the 86 buildings, along with most of the secondary forest and a forest stream.
It also proposed retaining about 8ha at the Sunset Way site to facilitate fauna movements.
The housing developments will be “designed around nature”, HDB said.
In response to queries from CNA on the expected timeline and number of housing units planned for both sites, HDB said agencies will consider the findings and public feedback, and assess how the sites can be developed sensitively and sustainably.
"This process will inform the development plans for the sites, including the eventual housing yield, housing mix, flat classification, and development timeline. More details on the plans for the sites will be shared when ready," the agency added.
HOMES AT GILLMAN BARRACKS
The new estate at the Gillman Barracks site will offer residents a “charming and vibrant” place to live, with the Southern Ridges and Labrador Nature Park Network nearby, HDB said.
The residential estate, which would comprise both public and private homes, is located near the city centre and close to the future Greater Southern Waterfront district.
“The future development will be well-connected, close to Labrador Park MRT station, and planned with new roads and active mobility options,” HDB said in a press release.
The government announced in March 2024 that it was studying the possibility of introducing a new residential neighbourhood at Gillman Barracks.
The former British military garrison was first built in 1935 for servicemen and their families. It is now an arts and lifestyle enclave that houses offices, creative lifestyle, arts and food and beverage outlets.
To redevelop the Gillman Barracks site sensitively, HDB commissioned a study to understand the site’s ecology and heritage, and identify measures to mitigate the impact of development.
The studies covered an area of 47ha – comprising an approximately 40ha development area bounded by Depot Road, Alexandra Road, Telok Blangah Road/West Coast Highway and Telok Blangah Street 31, as well as a 7ha green area north of Telok Blangah Heights.
HDB also engaged stakeholders, such as nature and heritage groups, throughout the planning process, the agency said.
This included various nature group representatives, such as those from Nature Society Singapore, Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity and LepakInSG.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS
The study identified 293 plant species and 178 fauna species, concentrated largely in two areas of high ecological value – the native-dominated secondary forest and forest streams.
Native-dominated secondary forests are forests that have regrown after clearing or other disturbances and are dominated by native plant species.
Of the plant species recorded, 22 are of conservation significance, including the Ficus sinuata, a shrub with drooping branches, and the Antiaris toxicaria, a tree from the mulberry and fig family.
Eleven fauna species were also found to have conservation significance. They include the violet cuckoo and critically endangered species such as the straw-headed bulbul and bamboo bat.
To maintain ecological connectivity and minimise impact on biodiversity, HDB said agencies will safeguard ecological corridors with a minimum width of 30m.
A minimum width of 30m was recommended to facilitate fauna movement, based on findings from the environmental study and feedback from nature group representatives.
The corridors connect Telok Blangah Hill Park to HortPark in the west and to Berlayar Creek and Labrador Nature Reserve in the south, which will keep the site linked to the broader Southern Ridges ecological network.
HDB also proposed retaining the forest stream and most of the native-dominated secondary forest within the green area, which are habitats that support species of conservation significance and large Tembusu trees that provide refuge and habitat for a wide range of fauna.
The agency will implement an environmental monitoring and management plan to guide contractors and ensure that the environmental objectives are met.
The plan includes a phased directional clearance plan, which will allow animals to move to adjacent greenery before site works begin, HDB said.
It is planning for a green link, planted with native species, at the southern tip of the site to complete the corridor from Telok Blangah Hill Park to Berlayar Creek and Labrador Nature Reserve. The area is currently built up.
“Together with the retained ecological corridors, this will create a green area of about 8ha, with a continuous forest structure to support avian movement and attract bird species such as the straw-headed bulbul, while forming part of the wider ecological network across the area,” HDB said.
CONSERVING HERITAGE
As part of the heritage study at Gillman Barracks, 86 buildings across seven clusters were assessed. Each building was evaluated for its historical, architectural and technological, social and communal, as well as contextual value.
Agencies plan to retain all four buildings of “exceptional” significance at Preston Road and Lock Road.
A total of 27 buildings were also rated “high” in significance. However, only 21 can be retained.
The remaining six buildings are within areas required for essential infrastructure, such as roads, or are near the MRT station where land could be optimised for housing, HDB said.
Agencies plan to “largely retain” four clusters representing the “most historically and architecturally significant” parts of Gillman Barracks.
They include the housing and school clusters at Preston Road, as well as those at Lock Road and Malan Road.
The Preston Road Housing cluster comprises 16 garrison-style semi-detached houses built between 1935 and 1939. Besides military personnel, these once housed the staff of the former Alexandra School in the Preston Road school cluster. The school was the first to be constructed in the area to serve the British army community.
The Lock Road cluster is one of the last remaining sections of the original 1935 barracks built for British infantry regiments, and encompasses buildings previously used for military administration, as well as social and communal facilities.
The Malan Road cluster consists of original buildings that served utility and support functions, including workshops, garages, stores and medical facilities.
HDB said the buildings that are proposed to be retained could be repurposed to provide commercial offerings and amenities to serve future and existing residents.
The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) currently oversees the management of Gillman Barracks as a state property.
In response to queries from CNA, an SLA spokesperson said there are currently 11 arts tenants and 13 F&B or lifestyle tenants at Gillman Barracks, whose tenancies will expire progressively by the second quarter of 2030.
"Agencies have been engaging existing tenants since 2023, and have kept them informed of the environmental and heritage studies being conducted to guide land use planning for the site as well as upcoming development works," the spokesperson said.
The development plans will not shorten any of the tenancies.
"We understand that business transitions can be challenging, and have encouraged tenants to begin planning early ahead of their tenancy expiry," the spokesperson added.
NEW HOUSING AT SUNSET WAY
HDB also announced on Friday that a greenfield site in Sunset Way, located within Clementi Town, will be developed to provide more public housing options for Singaporeans in the west.
The site has been largely zoned for residential use since the Master Plan 1980, HDB said.
"The development of Sunset Way will provide more housing options for Singaporeans in the west region, including young families who wish to live near their parents in Clementi, Bukit Batok, and Queenstown for mutual care and support," it added.
When completed, the future estate will feature biophilic landscape design with native plants to attract biodiversity and maintain ecological connectivity within the site.
“Greenery will be woven between new and existing developments, so residents can enjoy nature at their doorstep,” HDB said.
An environmental study was commissioned for the approximately 23ha site to assess its existing ecology, and identify measures to mitigate the potential impact of development.
Six nature groups were consulted as part of the environmental study for Sunset Way, HDB said.
The environmental study recorded 286 flora species and 113 fauna species in the area, of which 49 flora species and six fauna species are of conservation significance, including the straw-headed bulbul.
Based on findings, HDB will retain about 8ha of the study area to provide refuge for wildlife and facilitate fauna movement.
The retained area includes a natural freshwater stream and its surrounding riparian buffer, a vegetated area along the stream with high biodiversity value.
The area surrounding the Old Jurong Line, where a nature trail is being studied, will also be retained.
Clementi Nature Trail and the Old Jurong Line Nature Trail will be progressively implemented to maintain ecological connectivity.
“Together with Clementi Neighbourhood Park, which will be retained as-is, these green spaces will offer residents a variety of recreational options close to home,” HDB said.
The full reports for Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way have been published on the HDB InfoWeb. Members of the public can share their feedback from Jul 10 to Aug 6.