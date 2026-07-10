HDB to build homes 'designed around nature' at Gillman Barracks, Sunset Way after environmental studies

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will build new homes at Gillman Barracks and at Sunset Way in Clementi following the completion of environmental and heritage studies.

The studies were conducted as part of the planning and development process to assess the expected impact of development on the natural and built environment, HDB said on Friday (Jul 10).

At the Gillman Barracks site, HDB proposed retaining more than 20 of the 86 buildings, along with most of the secondary forest and a forest stream.

It also proposed retaining about 8ha at the Sunset Way site to facilitate fauna movements.

The housing developments will be “designed around nature”, HDB said.

In response to queries from CNA on the expected timeline and number of housing units planned for both sites, HDB said agencies will consider the findings and public feedback, and assess how the sites can be developed sensitively and sustainably.

"This process will inform the development plans for the sites, including the eventual housing yield, housing mix, flat classification, and development timeline. More details on the plans for the sites will be shared when ready," the agency added.