Commentary: Gillman Barracks - can we rethink how the public participates in decisions on redevelopment?

SINGAPORE: In March 2025, shortly after moving to Telok Blangah, one of the first places I explored was Gillman Barracks with my dog, Muffin.

Like many residents, I came to appreciate its quiet roads, mature trees, heritage buildings and proximity to nature. It quickly became part of my weekly routine – a place to exercise, reflect and escape the pace of city life.

When plans to redevelop Gillman Barracks for public housing were confirmed last week following environmental and heritage studies by the Housing and Development Board (HDB), I felt a sense of loss. But after reading the studies, I realised my concern was no longer only about Gillman Barracks.

It had become a broader question about how Singapore planners make decisions on green spaces and culturally significant landmarks, and how the public participates in those decisions.