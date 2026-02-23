Commentary: The way forward for Singapore’s ageing strata-titled malls lies in action, not nostalgia

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s ageing strata-titled malls usually make the news for familiar reasons – stalled lifts and broken escalators, sparse footfall and perhaps a few questionable establishments – painting a dismal picture of a property in decline.

Attention also falls on these malls, once grand dames of Singapore’s retail scene, when there are en bloc plans. From there, they typically face one of three fates.

The first is what I call a “funeral party”. This was the case for Peace Centre whose demolition following a successful collective sale in 2021 was postponed, allowing it to see a final burst of life in the form of a vibrant hub for local artists and pop-ups until early-2024. Such creative activations, however, remain the exception – a temporary stay of execution before the wrecking ball arrives.

Another scenario is reserved for landmarks like Golden Mile Complex, where the building’s shell is conserved. Even then, a paradox exists: The structure is saved, but the original community has been displaced.