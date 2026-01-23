Down but not out, Singapore's ageing strata-titled malls still have life in them

Noting that there is no perfect solution, Mr Chua from SUTD said that different approaches may be needed. Malls in public housing estates may benefit from a strategic, top-down vision, while strata-titled malls rely on a champion or key stakeholder to coordinate revitalisation, he added.

For example, for housing estates such as Bedok, there had been student proposals to tie ageing neighbourhood centres to eldercare or active ageing facilities – moving towards a more wellness-themed rejuvenation strategy, Mr Chua suggested.

At Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Mr Foo the MP said that he stepped in because residents live directly above the shops, sending their children to preschools within the mall – a proximity that made intervention meaningful.

He added that celebrating small wins along the way, combined with media coverage of intentions and actions, helped build confidence and momentum to refresh the strata mall. However, he did say that it was still too early to tell how successful the efforts would be.

As of this month about 10 massage and spa establishments at the mall had shut down following police enforcement, with new tenants such as a massage services outlet that hires blind employees coming in to take their place.

Following these efforts to introduce businesses that better serve residents, the stakeholders have organised door-to-door outreach to raise awareness of the mall’s ongoing revamp.

"It's an ecosystem. Indeed, store owners can market more themselves, but they need confidence that they are part of a larger movement, that residents, the community and the authorities are all moving together. That's when people feel encouraged to do their part."

But even if this model can't be applied everywhere, he said, the experience highlights the value of identifying key stakeholders, sharing information and sustained effort.

"Ultimately, this is still a matter of market supply and demand. Market forces must work for malls with strata qualities to be viable. It is not charity," Mr Foo said.

"Our efforts of door-to-door marketing of the new shops simply increased awareness. That's what helps markets function better – facilitating supply and demand."

For shoppers such as student Joan Chen, 30, these ageing complexes are not relics of the past but living places where niche services and familiar shopkeepers still offer something newer malls cannot.



"A lot of malls today all look similar and have the same big brands. It's so boring," she said.

It is the nostalgia and lived-in character of these malls – from their maze-like layouts to family-run shops with dying trades – that Ms Chen says is difficult to find in newer developments.

She still makes regular trips to strata malls such as Roxy Square on East Coast Road to get her clothes altered and Orchard Plaza for Thai food, saying it is the everyday interactions with friendly store owners built over time that keep her coming back.

"I understand the need for development, but we'll be losing a community and that's really sad for many of us who still enjoy these niche businesses, like traditional watch repair stores."