As new brands and chains replace decades-old shops, are Singapore's heartlands losing their heart?

Pick any weekday to visit Kovan and you'll find it bustling with hungry residents heading to the hawker centre for a meal, nipping into the supermarket or wet market to pick up groceries and students dropping by a bakery for a takeaway treat.

It's a quintessential Singapore "heartland" neighbourhood, with coffee shops nestled between general stores selling everything a household needs, second-hand mobile phone shops and traditional Chinese medicine clinics alongside general practitioners.

But in the last few years, the retail landscape of the area has slowly evolved with various bubble tea and ice cream shops emerging, cafes selling matcha alongside the trendiest baked goods and mall chain stores finding their way there.

It's a similar story in many other heartland neighbourhoods. While new shop owners in heartlands across Singapore say they are just trying to offer what consumers want, some long-time residents lament the loss of the kampung-vibe and say new offerings are chipping away at the very soul of their quaint neighbourhoods.

"When you grow up and visit these (older) places every day, the staff know you by name. They call you 'xiao di' (little boy) or 'shuai ge' (handsome man)," said Mr Henry Lee, 33, who has lived in Hougang his entire life.

The finance executive added: "The newer shops don't do the same … most part-timers wouldn't bother knowing your name."

A rise in international chain shops in the Bishan has also changed the vibe of the neighbourhood Mr Eugene Liu, 39, grew up in.

"It irks me a little because I see it as an invasion of our cultural identity and they seem to be popping up everywhere – they are in the malls, even in town, and other neighbouring heartlands," said the media professional.

"It becomes almost formulaic. (Such chains) lacks soul."

Some old-time shopkeepers also feel the same way. Over at Toa Payoh Central, 77-year-old Mdm Chew said she's watched as other mom-and-pop shops have given way to trendier cafes or mala restaurants.