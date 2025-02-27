The last provision shop in an empty neighbourhood: After 90 years, a family business closes its doors

SINGAPORE: By the time you read this, an institution which has stood for almost 90 years will be no more.

The Chin Teck Chiang Seah Kee provision shop survived a fire which swept through Lorong Tai Seng in eastern Singapore in 1961; the death of the family patriarch a decade and a half later; and a relocation in the late 1980s.

It then grew to become a fixture in the nearby MacPherson Lane neighbourhood. Other shops came and went, a popular wet market was demolished, but the family business stood proud.

Then came news in 2018 that the estate had been picked for Selective En bloc Redevelopment (SERS) scheme. Neighbours said their farewells, moving trucks rolled in, and blocks emptied out.

But one piece of the community stayed on for as long as they were allowed to – that is until this week.

The provision shop that survived much will not survive time.