Not by nostalgia alone – Singapore's heritage businesses need modern touches to stay afloat

You would be hard pressed to find a shop in Singapore that does not accept cashless payment or have an online presence, least of all in the upscale shopping belt that is Orchard Road.

Yet, in these respects and more, 34-year-old ANA Book Store at Far East Plaza remains defiantly old school.

Its founder and owner, Mr Noorul Islam, even records all sales in a ledger book for accounting purposes.

"I'm a simple, old man," the 72-year-old said, when asked why he keeps it all analog.

What is most old school about ANA Book Store, however, is the nature of its business.

In an era of shortening attention spans and a preference for online content, Mr Islam sells secondhand books – just as he has done since inheriting the shop from his parents in 1992.

Though he has a regular stream of customers and makes "enough" sales, he candidly acknowledged that the days of ANA Book Store are numbered, because no family member intends to take over from him when he finally retires.

"They all have good jobs and careers, nobody wants to take over the shop," he said. "As long as my legs, hands can move, I will keep the shop open."