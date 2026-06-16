Commentary: To conserve or demolish? Singapore needs a heritage middle ground

SINGAPORE: When Yishun 10 opened in May 1992, it looked like nothing else in the heartland.

Its architect, Geoff Malone, a film buff who founded the Singapore International Film Festival, was briefed to design something like “a rocket ship which had landed in Yishun from outer space”. He delivered: A metallic box wrapped in red, studded with strips of red, orange and blue neon.

A renovation in 2010 gave the building a more muted grey palette but its striking design is one reason why it sits on heritage non-profit Docomomo Singapore’s list of 100 significant modernist buildings.

Its deeper significance is social. With ten cinema halls under one roof, it brought cinema into the heartland, attracting more than three million visitors by the end of 1993. Watching films stopped being a special trip into town and became part of everyday life.

Now, Singapore’s first multiplex could soon make way for a new residential and commercial development. The proposed development had some members of the public lamenting the loss of a long-time neighbourhood landmark, yet this value will not lead to retention.