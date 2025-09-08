Singapore completes first polder project, reclaims 800ha of land at Pulau Tekong

The empoldering method uses less sand compared to the traditional land reclamation process of infilling with sand.

The amount of sand used for this reclamation was reduced by close to 50 per cent as a result, the two agencies said.

The reclaimed land will be used for military training purposes, freeing up space on the mainland for other uses, such as developing new homes and other amenities, they added.

In response to CNA's queries, HDB and PUB said that while main construction works for the land and infrastructure were completed at the end of 2024, some final testing and commissioning works remain.

These include the control and monitoring system for a water management system as well as telecommunication services on the polder, which are now ongoing and will be completed later this year.

After that, HDB will hand over the polder to PUB and the Ministry of Defence.

"Hence, the exact cost of the polder and the amount of cost savings have yet to be finalised," said HDB and PUB.

"As this is Singapore’s first polder, the cost of operating and maintaining the coastal dike and water management system can only be determined after operating it for a period of time."