Government planning preparatory works for 'Long Island' ahead of reclamation

SINGAPORE: The government is planning to conduct preparatory works progressively for the "Long Island" project off East Coast ahead of the main reclamation works.

This will include the removal of seabed obstructions and the movement of materials into the waters, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a press release on Monday (Mar 30).

The preparatory works are "important to ensure timely completion of reclamation works for ‘Long Island'", URA added.

Announced in 2023, the project is aimed at protecting East Coast from sea level rise, enhancing Singapore's water security with a new reservoir, and providing additional land for future development needs.

URA said on Monday that agencies are working out the specific timeline and scope of the preparatory works, which will be undertaken progressively to minimise the impact on users on the East Coast as far as possible.

The authority said that agencies will continue to engage relevant stakeholders, and more details will be announced in the coming months.

These preparatory works will not lock in plans for Long Island and will not involve reclamation works, URA added.

The plans and design for the project will be finalised only after the full findings of technical studies, mitigation measures and feedback from further public engagements have been taken on board. Reclamation works will be conducted after that.

"As East Coast Park is an important recreational space with shared social memories, we will plan for ‘Long Island’ and the new reservoir to facilitate future recreational activities," URA said.