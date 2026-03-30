Government planning preparatory works for 'Long Island' ahead of reclamation
This will include the removal of seabed obstructions and the movement of materials into the waters.
SINGAPORE: The government is planning to conduct preparatory works progressively for the "Long Island" project off East Coast ahead of the main reclamation works.
This will include the removal of seabed obstructions and the movement of materials into the waters, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a press release on Monday (Mar 30).
The preparatory works are "important to ensure timely completion of reclamation works for ‘Long Island'", URA added.
Announced in 2023, the project is aimed at protecting East Coast from sea level rise, enhancing Singapore's water security with a new reservoir, and providing additional land for future development needs.
URA said on Monday that agencies are working out the specific timeline and scope of the preparatory works, which will be undertaken progressively to minimise the impact on users on the East Coast as far as possible.
The authority said that agencies will continue to engage relevant stakeholders, and more details will be announced in the coming months.
These preparatory works will not lock in plans for Long Island and will not involve reclamation works, URA added.
The plans and design for the project will be finalised only after the full findings of technical studies, mitigation measures and feedback from further public engagements have been taken on board. Reclamation works will be conducted after that.
"As East Coast Park is an important recreational space with shared social memories, we will plan for ‘Long Island’ and the new reservoir to facilitate future recreational activities," URA said.
Long Island is a large-scale project, with potentially over 800ha of land to be reclaimed, or about two times the size of Marina Bay.
It is a "critical coastal protection measure to safeguard lives and livelihoods, as rising sea levels increasingly affect low-lying coastal areas, including the East Coast", URA said.
URA also said that more than 14,000 people have shared their vision and aspirations, as well as their concerns for ‘Long Island’ since November 2023 when the authority and partner agencies began gathering ideas on the project.
Overall, there was consensus on the critical need to protect the low-lying East Coast from rising sea levels, and recognition that Long Island is an optimal solution that brings multiple national benefits, URA said.
"The ideas garnered so far reflect a collective vision for ‘Long Island’ to strengthen Singapore’s flood resilience, support sensitive and sustainable development, and preserve flexibility for the evolving needs of current and future generations.
"Agencies will continue to evaluate the feasibility of these ideas and factor them into the ongoing technical studies," URA said.
Agencies are planning more engagements with stakeholders and the public to dive deeper into key topics, such as the types of activities that could take place along the new Long Island coastline and future reservoir, it added.