New longevity clinic at Alexandra Hospital aims to increase the healthy years of Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: A clinic that aims to increase the healthy years of Singaporeans has opened its doors at Alexandra Hospital.

The Healthy Longevity Clinic – the first of its kind in the world involving a public hospital – is also studying and developing drugs that could slow the process of dementia.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Doctors at the clinic first interview an individual and conduct specific tailored investigations with various tests which can include those for blood, epigenetics, and gut microbiota.

Healthcare teams then examine a patient's health data, which can reveal how much a person’s body is ageing, to develop individualised health plans.

“A multidisciplinary team consisting of not just physicians, but also exercise physiologists, dietitians, health coaches and researchers will get together to come up with a specific and individualised health care plan for each patient,” said Dr Grace Chiang, a longevity clinician at the clinic.