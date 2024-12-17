Lorry passenger dies in Tuas accident, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver has been arrested after one of his passengers died in an accident in Tuas.

The incident happened at 9.10am on Sunday (Dec 15) at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 12 and Tuas Nexus Drive.

A 40-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers, aged 26 and 29, were taken conscious to hospital, said the police.

"A 41-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving without due care and attention causing death," said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Photos sent to CNA showed at least one worker lying on the back of a lorry, which was stained with blood.

Paramedics were seen giving medical attention to two men lying on stretchers on the ground.