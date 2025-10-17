Lorry driver arrested after running red light, colliding with another lorry and injuring 21 people
The incident took place at the traffic junction of Choa Chu Kang Way by Sungei Kadut Avenue and Sungei Kadut Loop.
SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old lorry driver was arrested after he ran a red light and collided with another lorry, injuring 21 people, the police said on Friday (Oct 17).
The incident took place on Wednesday at about 10.45pm.
The driver, who was ferrying nine passengers, failed to conform to the red-light signal at the traffic junction of Choa Chu Kang Way by Sungei Kadut Avenue and Sungei Kadut Loop.
His lorry collided with another lorry, which was proceeding through the junction on a green light, said the police.
“The other lorry was ferrying 11 passengers. Apart from the driver who ran the red light, the remaining 21 people from both vehicles were taken to hospitals, with injuries including fractures, lacerations and bodily pains.”
The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, and police investigations are ongoing.
In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a person who was trapped in the passenger seat of a lorry.
Six people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and another 15 people were conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus, SCDF added.
The police said red-light running remains a serious concern.
“While the number of red-light running violations decreased by 25.3 per cent to 13,073 in the first half of 2025, from 17,508 in the first half of 2024, the number of red-light running accidents, including those that resulted in fatalities, increased by 38.3 per cent to 65 in the first half of 2025, from 47 in the first half of 2024,” it said.
“These violations put all road users at risk and can result in severe accidents such as this incident. The traffic police takes a firm stance against such dangerous behaviour.”
The offence of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt carries a jail term of up to five years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.
In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, motorists face a jail term of between one and 10 years and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.
As part of ongoing road safety initiatives since January 2024, the traffic police has been facilitating the mandatory installation of speed limiters on lorries with a maximum laden weight of between 3,500kg and 12,000kg, which ensures that these lorries do not go beyond the speed limit of 60kmh.
“Speed limiters enhance road safety for all users, including workers who may be transported in lorries as part of their work arrangements. Companies operating lorries in this category must prioritise speed limiter installation through authorised agents without delay, with the first deadline approaching on Jan 1, 2026,” said the police.
The police added that this accident serves as a reminder for companies to foster a strong safety culture among their drivers, emphasising the importance of adhering to traffic signals and road rules.
Companies are encouraged to take proactive steps in vehicle safety management, including driver training and safety compliance.