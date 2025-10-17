Lorry driver arrested after running red light, colliding with another lorry and injuring 21 people

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old lorry driver was arrested after he ran a red light and collided with another lorry, injuring 21 people, the police said on Friday (Oct 17).

The incident took place on Wednesday at about 10.45pm.

The driver, who was ferrying nine passengers, failed to conform to the red-light signal at the traffic junction of Choa Chu Kang Way by Sungei Kadut Avenue and Sungei Kadut Loop.

His lorry collided with another lorry, which was proceeding through the junction on a green light, said the police.

“The other lorry was ferrying 11 passengers. Apart from the driver who ran the red light, the remaining 21 people from both vehicles were taken to hospitals, with injuries including fractures, lacerations and bodily pains.”

The man was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, and police investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries from CNA, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it used hydraulic rescue equipment to free a person who was trapped in the passenger seat of a lorry.

Six people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and another 15 people were conveyed to Woodlands Health Campus, SCDF added.