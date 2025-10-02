LTA awards contract for pilot run of self-driving buses on services 191, 400; consortium includes BYD

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a contract to pilot autonomous buses on services 191 and 400, with the initial trial period to begin from the second half of 2026.

The contract was awarded to a consortium comprising MKX Technologies, Zhidao Network Technology (Beijing) and BYD (Singapore) for a sum of about S$8.14 million (US$6.3 million).

LTA had received a total of four proposals for the pilot run of the autonomous vehicles (AVs). It evaluated the proposals based on the maturity of the AV technology, as well as the AV developer's track record in local and overseas deployments and its capability to meet the operational needs of public bus services.

"The consortium awarded the contract has proven track records overseas in deploying autonomous bus services on public roads with mixed traffic and remote operations," LTA said in a news release on Thursday (Oct 2).

Zhidao Network Technology, which has deployed autonomous buses in Chinese cities such as Beijing, will provide the AV software and hardware kit, including cameras, as well as the fleet management and remote operations systems, said LTA.

MKX will lead local research and development and project management efforts, while BYD will supply the electric buses.

From mid-2026, a fleet of six 16-passenger self-driving buses will be piloted on public bus services 191 and 400, which run through one-north and Marina Bay respectively, for an initial period of three years.

The buses will operate alongside the existing manned buses to form a hybrid fleet. Fares payable will be the same as those for the public bus service.

The buses will also have facilities similar to existing public buses, such as designated spaces and boarding and alighting ramps for wheelchair and personal mobility aid users.

The pilot will "add to our overall efforts to augment our public transport network and expand mobility options for commuters", said LTA, adding that it will work closely with the consortium to make sure the autonomous buses and their supporting systems are operationally ready.