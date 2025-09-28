From closed circuit to open road: Inside Singapore's testing process for autonomous vehicles

SINGAPORE: On a test circuit in Jurong West, a sleek five-seater minivan glides to a smooth stop – no hands on the wheel.

It's one of several autonomous vehicles (AVs) undergoing a series of tests to prove it can safely share the road with Singapore's drivers and commuters.

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow recently said Singaporeans can expect to see "many" AVs on the roads in five years, with pilot deployments starting in Punggol by the fourth quarter of this year.

However, before any AV can operate independently on public roads, it must pass a rigorous evaluation process overseen by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

To conduct trials, companies must first obtain authorisation from the LTA. Since 2017, more than 50 such authorisations have been issued, and 19 AVs are currently deployed on roads.

Once authorised, operators must meet several requirements. These include having qualified safety operators, operating only within declared geofenced routes and equipping each vehicle with a data recorder to log any incidents.

