Why Singapore is taking it slow in the global race for autonomous vehicles

SINGAPORE’S DRIVE TO THE FUTURE

Meanwhile in Singapore, various testbeds have been rolled out across the island over the years. These include autonomous shuttle trials in Sentosa, campus-based deployments at the National University of Singapore and one-north, and small-scale commercial pilots such as NTUC FairPrice Group’s collaboration with logistics partner Zelos.

To address the decreasing number of truck drivers, FairPrice Group Supply Chain Business began deploying the Zelos Z10, the first fully driverless autonomous vehicle designed for the logistics sector, to transfer pallets of goods between its warehouses in Joo Koon in October 2024.

Since April 2024, WeRide Robobus has been deployed at selected hours as a pilot service to ferry passengers around Resorts World Sentosa.

Over at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, MooVita, a software provider of autonomous driving technology, has been providing autonomous campus shuttle services within the campus since January 2023.

To boost productivity and improve the working conditions of its staff, cleaning service Chye Thiam Maintenance has deployed the WeRide S1 Robosweeper to sweep the outdoor areas of Esplanade and the WeRide S6 Robosweeper for road sweeping in the Marina Coastal Drive area since October 2024.

Singapore’s approach to AV integration is supported by the Centre of Excellence for Testing and Research of Autonomous Vehicles-NTU (CETRAN), established in August 2016.

CETRAN serves as a dedicated facility for testing and certifying AVs, ensuring that safety assessments are conducted before deployment on public roads

Last November, during the Singapore International Transport Congress & Exhibition 2024, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat talked about Singapore's progress in the AV space, reiterating that safety is the nation's top priority when assessing the deployment of the technology for commercial use cases.

Even though Singapore would like to "move more quickly", the current "calibrated and data-driven approach" is best for Singapore given its dense urban environment, and to ensure that the different elements of the ecosystem are ready, he said.

As for robotaxis, Mr Chee said the authorities remain open to exploring them, but added that the ones offering point-to-point services are more complex to deploy safely compared with AVs that operate with fixed routes.

For now, trials will focus on AVs operating on defined routes, such as logistics vehicles and minibuses. But if fixed-route robotaxis prove commercially viable, Mr Chee said LTA would be open to exploring those as well

"As technology continues to mature and public confidence grows, we will be able to scale up deployment across more routes and more use cases, including the possibility of full-fledged robo-taxis in future," said Mr Chee.

In January this year, LTA issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to pilot autonomous public bus services. The initiative aims to assess the technical feasibility of AV technology for public bus services and gain insights into operational aspects at both service and fleet levels.

The pilot will start with smaller buses of at least 16 seats on bus service 400, which runs around the Shenton Way bus terminal, and bus service 191, which loops from Buona Vista Bus terminal to Media Circle in one-north.

These areas were chosen for their shorter and simpler routes.

According to the RFP, the buses will initially operate with bus captains onboard as safety operators, with the possibility of transitioning to remote supervision after demonstrating reliability for at least six months.

LTA plans to procure six autonomous buses for a start, with operations set to begin in mid-2026 for an initial period of three years. Depending on their performance, up to 14 additional buses may be acquired to expand the pilot to two more services.

Other AV initiatives involving Singapore companies include ComfortDelGro’s first robotaxi pilot programme in Guangzhou, which was launched in partnership with Pony.ai.

The two-year pilot, initiated in March this year, aims to develop and refine capabilities for autonomous vehicle technology operations and fleet management, with the goal of large-scale deployment in China and other international markets.

In response to queries from CNA TODAY, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the robotaxis have been "well-received" by the public in Guangzhou, with consistent daily numbers.

So far, the pilot has experienced zero at-fault traffic incidents and zero passenger incidents, the spokesperson added.

"The technology has demonstrated that it can adapt and manoeuvre well in mixed traffic and weather conditions with minimal virtual assistance, ensuring a smooth and safe ride for passengers," the spokesperson said.

"The lessons learnt would be useful for application in Singapore and other parts of the world when regulations permit in the future."

On whether ComfortDelGro will introduce its robotaxis to Singapore too, the spokesperson said that for the robotaxis to be commercially viable on a larger scale, the technology will have to be mature enough for safe mixed-environment driving, supported by strong regulation and public trust.

"We have seen successful case studies of robotaxis on the road in China, San Francisco and other parts of the world. However, for it to take off in a more significant scale globally, it would require wider public acceptance and a stronger push at the policy level."

"A CAUTIOUS APPROACH" BETTER FOR S'PORE

While other cities might be racing ahead to integrate autonomous vehicles into their public transport systems, Singapore’s “slow” approach reflects the city’s dense and highly complex environment, experts said.

“Bringing AV technology to a densely populated and highly regulated environment like Singapore requires a deliberate, step-by-step approach,” said Mr Alex Tang, the head of XPeng's international division of sales and service in Singapore.

He said it is crucial to consider the unique characteristics of Singapore's urban landscape, including its high traffic density, diverse mix of road users that include those on Personal Mobility Devices and local weather conditions.

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) senior lecturer Dan Chia said Singapore’s many pilot programmes and “step-wise” approach are also due to its lack of “greenfield spaces” as compared with other cities like Guangzhou and San Francisco.

Greenfield spaces are undeveloped lands ideal for unrestricted design and testing.

“China and the US have greenfield spaces to play in, where areas and surroundings can be clearly marked without too much public interaction. But in Singapore, it's difficult, as we lack a true greenfield to test AV tech.

“A step-wise approach may seem a little bit slower compared to overseas, but this reduces the danger and unwanted accidents, given the more complex scenarios in Singapore,” said Dr Chia, who researches AVs and intelligent transport systems.

While the city’s density might seem like a roadblock to adopting autonomous vehicles, Mr Chow from the consulting firm, said it could actually work to Singapore’s advantage in its foray into AV technology.

“Singapore's density is actually our proving ground and (works) to our advantage,” he said.

“Autonomous vehicles in Singapore have to navigate tight, highly dense and complex environments ... if you can make autonomous technology work here, you can make it work in most urban environments."

Agreeing, Mr Tang from XPeng said the city’s well-regulated roads and high compliance with traffic rules offer a “conducive environment” for deploying and refining autonomous systems.

Dr Chia added that deploying public buses is a more challenging endeavour than robotaxis, due to real-life scenarios and “occlusions” that are difficult to test for, as well as the high expectations people have for public transport.

Occlusions are situations where a vehicle’s sensors are blocked or cannot clearly detect objects, people, or other vehicles.

“When you talk about public roads, the speed of operation is different, and the environment is more complex because you will have more occlusions,” said Dr Chia, citing situations such as when cyclists appear unexpectedly.

He noted that Singapore’s cautious approach is also because AV buses face more challenging demands than robotaxis, which carry just a few passengers. Buses must handle larger passenger volumes, and if standing passengers are allowed, smooth acceleration and braking become critical to avoid injuries.

Furthermore, even if the technology and testing proceed as planned, large-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles requires an “ecosystem” to ensure long-term business viability.