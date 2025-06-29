Singapore to trial autonomous vehicles in Punggol from fourth quarter of 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore will trial autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Punggol from the fourth quarter of this year, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Friday (Jun 27).

Mr Siow and Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling were in Guangzhou from Thursday to Saturday to learn about the development and deployment of AVs in China.

Noting that AVs are a maturing technology, Mr Siow said that in the short term, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is thinking about how AVs can be used to support the public transport network.

"We can introduce a short point-to-point fixed route services in HDB estates, so that we can bring people more conveniently to the MRT station or to places where they want to go," he said.

Some AVs will be deployed in Punggol to try out "fixed routes".

On why Punggol was picked, Mr Siow said that it is an estate with "quite mature" travel patterns and public transport data shows where people "want to go".

The road infrastructure in the neighbourhood is also mature, and regular feedback from residents helps the ministry to decide on the routes.

He added that the ministry is working with potential operators and AV companies to decide on the right type of vehicle to bring in.

Other factors to consider include the frequency at which these services can be run and whether there is demand from commuters.