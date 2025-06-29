Singapore to trial autonomous vehicles in Punggol from fourth quarter of 2025
Punggol is an estate where travel patterns are "quite mature", says Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will trial autonomous vehicles (AVs) in Punggol from the fourth quarter of this year, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Friday (Jun 27).
Mr Siow and Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling were in Guangzhou from Thursday to Saturday to learn about the development and deployment of AVs in China.
Noting that AVs are a maturing technology, Mr Siow said that in the short term, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) is thinking about how AVs can be used to support the public transport network.
"We can introduce a short point-to-point fixed route services in HDB estates, so that we can bring people more conveniently to the MRT station or to places where they want to go," he said.
Some AVs will be deployed in Punggol to try out "fixed routes".
On why Punggol was picked, Mr Siow said that it is an estate with "quite mature" travel patterns and public transport data shows where people "want to go".
The road infrastructure in the neighbourhood is also mature, and regular feedback from residents helps the ministry to decide on the routes.
He added that the ministry is working with potential operators and AV companies to decide on the right type of vehicle to bring in.
Other factors to consider include the frequency at which these services can be run and whether there is demand from commuters.
Ms Sun, who is a Member of Parliament for Punggol GRC, said that MOT has looked at residents' feedback so far in assessing the routes in Punggol.
"For instance, there are residents who stay in Punggol West who would like to be able to more conveniently have access to amenities in Punggol East, for instance, like the wet market, the polyclinic.
"At the same time, we know there are residents who stay in the eastern side in Punggol who want to have more convenient access to transport hubs like the bus interchange, the MRT station."
The AVs will be able to help them travel to the transport hubs and amenities, she added.
If the trial in Punggol is successful, the ministry can then look at other places at the turn of the year, said Mr Siow, adding that Tengah could be the next location.
Noting that Tengah is designed to be a car-lite and public transport-heavy town, he said: "I think it's a place where autonomous vehicles will be very, very useful.
"We can design in some of the things that we will do in terms of transport infrastructure in Tengah, as the roads are being built."
In the medium term, AVs can also help alleviate manpower constraints, he said, citing an example of using the vehicles to run night buses more often.
CHALLENGES
Infrastructure is one factor in deciding how AVs can be rolled out to more areas, said Mr Siow.
"We have to look at whether the roads are wide enough (and) whether there are stopping points that are available," he added.
He noted that Punggol is a relatively new estate and has the required infrastructure.
"I think we want to try it in one particular place first, get really used to how the vehicles can be deployed, and understand how problems emerge and how to solve them. Do that well first before rolling it out to the other HDB estates," he said.
Getting drivers, commuters, pedestrians and cyclists used to seeing AVs on the roads and as "part of the general landscape" would be key.
"Once people are used to seeing them on the roads, then they know how to deal with them, and they realise that actually, there is no real difference from dealing with any other private car."
Another issue that has been talked about with AVs is safety, which is a priority, said the acting transport minister. These vehicles will be painted in a "bright colour", he added.
To start, the AVs will have a safety officer on board and run at a "manageable" speed.
"For the initial period, we'll probably run them without passengers just so that, again, people know that they are the vehicles on the road, and they get comfortable with them before they start taking passengers," said Mr Siow.
According to Ms Sun, the second stage will see AVs take passengers with a safety officer on board, before the final stage, when the safety officer is removed.
When asked how fares would be decided, Mr Siow said it has not been decided yet as the government has to discuss this with operators.
"If you ask me, it will probably be in the range where it’s between the public transport fares today and I suppose, at the top end, would be taxi or private hire car fares," he added.
JOBS
Over time, people will get used to travelling in autonomous vehicles and the role of the driver may change, said Mr Siow.
Drivers in the current ecosystem, including taxi drivers or private-hire car drivers, would transition to the new jobs that the new industry will create, he added.
"Others - we have to see how to help them reskill, to retrain and to take up other jobs in the economy that will be generated because of economic change," said the acting transport minister.
In the initial stages, it will be a "mix of both" - jobs for drivers in the transport industry and new jobs emerging.
The government's job, together with the National Trades Union Congress, is to help drivers make the best use of these opportunities, he said.
"I’ve had group discussions with (union leaders) about how to communicate the changes that are coming to the drivers and to help them with the transition when it comes," said Mr Siow.
Having visited AV companies, he noted that there are young people there working as programmers and designers, as well as fleet managers and operations centre personnel.
"There are other things that are possible with these new technologies, and those will really be something we should look forward to in the next five to 10 years," said the acting transport minister.