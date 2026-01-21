LTA investigating technical issues causing inaccurate bus timings on transport apps, bus stop displays

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Jan 21) that it was investigating technical issues that were causing inaccurate bus timings on transport apps and bus stop displays.



"Bus operations are not affected, and all services continue to operate at their usual frequencies," the authority said in its press release on Wednesday.

The issue affecting the expected time of arrival (ETA) system for buses was first detected on Jan 10, LTA said, adding that "more inaccuracies were subsequently detected over the course of the week".



The ETA system generates estimates of when buses will arrive at each stop based on information relayed by equipment onboard buses.



These estimates are disseminated via commuter touchpoints such as electronic passenger information displays at bus stops and interchanges, the MyTransport.SG app as well as other third-party apps through LTA DataMall, said LTA.



The issue resulted in inaccurate bus timings and long wait times displayed at commuter touchpoints, it added.



Preliminary investigations indicate a technical issue in the on-board systems for some buses, which is affecting the transmission of bus arrival timing estimates.

"Our engineers and ETA system contractors are working with the bus operators to rectify the issue as soon as possible," LTA said.



CNA has contacted LTA and the bus operators for more information.