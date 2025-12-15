660 new electric buses to be deployed from end-2026: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Dec 15) that it has purchased 660 new electric buses, which will progressively be deployed for passenger service from end-2026.

The new electric buses will replace diesel buses that are reaching the end of their statutory lifespan, LTA said in a news release.

Six contracts were awarded for the new electric buses, comprising 360 single-deck and 300 double-deck buses.

This marks LTA's first large-scale purchase of electric double-deck buses.

“LTA is committed to having a 100 per cent cleaner energy bus fleet by 2040,” the authority said.

“By 2030, electric buses are expected to make up half of our public bus fleet. More tenders for electric buses will be called in the coming years.”

The contracts were awarded to ST Engineering Mobility Services, BYD, Yutong and Cycle & Carriage Automotive.

ST Engineering will supply 100 electric single-deck buses and 150 electric double-deck buses at a contract sum of about S$35.7 million (US$27.6 million) and S$79 million, respectively.

BYD (Singapore) was awarded a contract sum of about S$71.3 million and S$34.5 million for 160 electric single-deck buses and 50 electric double-deck buses, respectively.

Cycle & Carriage Automotive will provide 100 electric double-deck buses for S$57.8 million.

Yutong International Trade - Yutong Bus Consortium was awarded a contract of S$43.9 million for 100 electric single-deck buses.

The new electric buses will include a passenger information display system and improved battery technology and capacity.

They will also have safety systems in place to assist bus captains, such as collision warning, a driver anti-fatigue monitoring system and a camera mirror system.