LTA testing AI system that analyses bus camera footage to spot vehicles in bus lanes

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is testing a system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that analyses bus camera footage to automatically detect and identify vehicles that encroach bus lanes during operation hours.

"To enhance bus service reliability and safety, LTA will step up enforcement efforts against traffic violations along bus routes," it said on Saturday (Aug 23).

The new measure comes after a call for a solution in 2024.

LTA said it will continue to encourage bus captains to report offences, such as the unauthorised use of bus lanes and illegal parking along bus routes.

The Bus Safety Tripartite Taskforce, formed in July last year, announced its recommendations in March.

LTA said on Saturday it has been working with tripartite partners and other stakeholders to progressively roll out changes to better support bus captains and enhance safety.

Since Aug 4, LTA has also been piloting audio safety announcements on 11 bus services that serve areas with higher elderly populations or are more frequently used by seniors.

"These announcements remind passengers to hold onto hand grips and grab poles before the bus moves off from the bus stop," it said.

"LTA will evaluate feedback from commuters before assessing whether the initiative should be further expanded across the bus fleet."