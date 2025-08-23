LTA testing AI system that analyses bus camera footage to spot vehicles in bus lanes
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has also been piloting audio safety announcements on some bus services.
SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is testing a system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that analyses bus camera footage to automatically detect and identify vehicles that encroach bus lanes during operation hours.
"To enhance bus service reliability and safety, LTA will step up enforcement efforts against traffic violations along bus routes," it said on Saturday (Aug 23).
The new measure comes after a call for a solution in 2024.
LTA said it will continue to encourage bus captains to report offences, such as the unauthorised use of bus lanes and illegal parking along bus routes.
The Bus Safety Tripartite Taskforce, formed in July last year, announced its recommendations in March.
LTA said on Saturday it has been working with tripartite partners and other stakeholders to progressively roll out changes to better support bus captains and enhance safety.
Since Aug 4, LTA has also been piloting audio safety announcements on 11 bus services that serve areas with higher elderly populations or are more frequently used by seniors.
"These announcements remind passengers to hold onto hand grips and grab poles before the bus moves off from the bus stop," it said.
"LTA will evaluate feedback from commuters before assessing whether the initiative should be further expanded across the bus fleet."
Speaking at the inaugural Bus Safety Roadshow at Toa Payoh HDB Hub atrium on Saturday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said: "We are also progressively equipping our public bus fleet with technologies such as a 360-degree collision warning, anti-fatigue, and camera mirror systems, starting with the procurement of 660 new electric buses in March 2025.
"These features will help to improve the situational awareness of our bus captains, and better alert them to potential safety risks, which can potentially help avert serious accidents."
LTA added that existing buses will be retrofitted with these technologies "where feasible".
BUS CAPTAINS
The BC Drive Safe refresher programme was launched by the Singapore Bus Academy in August 2022.
The one-day course aims to reinforce safe driving culture and equip bus captains with the "correct attitude" to deal with other road users and potentially hazardous traffic situations.
In March, the task force recommended that the academy should offer more runs of the programme so that more bus captains can attend.
LTA said on Saturday that the refresher programme will be increased from three to five sessions a week by the end of this year.
A standardised industry-wide training points system will be introduced by the end of 2026 to ensure bus captains receive a "minimum amount of training every year".
"Additionally, to recognise consistent safe driving practices/records by bus captains, LTA is working with public transport operators to introduce a tiered safe driving incentive in 2026," it added.
LTA and public transport operations have started extending the minimum duration of bus captains' meal breaks to 30 minutes. This will be progressively extended to the entire bus captain workforce "in the next few years", said LTA.
Mr Murali also noted that newly introduced bus services' maximum run-times have been limited to two hours or less.
"This is welcomed by our bus captains as it directly addresses their concerns. This would reduce the periods of continuous driving.
"Existing bus routes that have a runtime of over two hours are being reviewed and adjusted where practicable," he said.