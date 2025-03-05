Public bus commuters must follow new 'conditions of carriage' or risk being asked to alight

SINGAPORE: Public bus drivers will soon have the authority to ask passengers to disembark if they do not adhere to newly introduced “conditions of carriage”.

Taking effect on Mar 10, these conditions establish clear guidelines for commuter behaviour on public buses, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced on Wednesday (Mar 5).

The areas of commuter behaviour set out in the conditions are:

Orderly and decent commuter conduct

Safe conduct

Maintaining public health and cleanliness

Ensuring gracious and inclusive public transport journeys

Speaking in parliament to detail the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) spending for the year, Mr Baey said that the conditions will provide for a safe and comfortable experience for commuters and bus captains.

"It will set out what transport workers can do to alleviate situations with uncooperative commuters," he said.

"In egregious cases, bus captains can instruct disruptive commuters to alight from the bus, or if necessary, activate the police."

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement that the conditions were developed in consultation with the four public bus operators and the National Transport Workers Union. Further implementation details of the regulatory framework will be announced in the first half of 2026.

“LTA and the public transport operators will exercise discretion and fairness in managing inconsiderate commuters, especially for cases involving commuters with physical or mental health conditions,” it said.

Mr Baey said that the use of loudspeakers on public transport is one of the nuisance behaviours that is being looked at.

"We will consider the suggestion of using a decibel threshold to define disruptive noise," he said.

LTA will also continue working with public transport operators to promote gracious commuting behaviour, while taking targeted enforcement action against inconsiderate commuters.

Since December last year, LTA and public transport operators have introduced new signage on public transport reminding commuters to keep noise levels down, avoid sitting on the floor and occupy only one seat.

Currently, when a bus driver encounters a commuter causing a nuisance – such as playing audio loudly on their phones – they will first advise the commuter to stop. If the commuter refuses, the driver will escalate the matter to the bus operations control centre for guidance. In severe cases, passengers may be asked to alight or referred to the police.

On the MRT network, commuters engaging in nuisance behaviour listed on these signs may be issued a notification of offence, with fines of up to S$500 per violation. More serious offences, such as soiling train premises, carry penalties of up to S$5,000, and transport operators may remove commuters or alert the police in more egregious cases.

Since the roll-out of the new signage, LTA said it has worked with the public transport operators to increase patrolling and enforcement of such offences.