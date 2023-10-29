Commentary: Should commuters be banned from watching loud videos on their phones while on public transport?

SINGAPORE: In the cramped confines of a crowded bus or train, there are few things more infuriating than the shrill laughter or pulsating music of a TikTok video from a fellow commuter's phone. It's a scene that plays out all too often in public transportation.

Just as in the realm of neighbourhood estates, where mahjong sessions or karaoke singing can disrupt the peace of others, noise in public transportation presents a unique blend of irritations.

In February, the police were reportedly called in after a dispute involving a man who allegedly blasted music loudly from his phone on a bus. Reports said that due to the dispute, the bus service was cancelled and more than 20 passengers had to alight and find alternative transportation.

In a separate incident, a five-minute video of a man having an expletive-filled rant on the upper deck of a double-decker bus was widely circulated on social media. Reports said the man was upset after being asked to turn down the music on his phone.

There are numerous other examples of such disputes, prompting the question of whether unacceptable noise on public transport should be taken just as seriously as neighbourhood noise?