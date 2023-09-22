Where's the karaoke singing coming from? Experiential lab to raise awareness about noise in neighbourhoods

For Ms Sim, one takeaway was that, very often, people can become very convinced that noise is made a certain way or comes from a particular unit. But such assumptions are often challenged because noise is created and travels in different ways.

"There could be certain kinds of everyday actions that may not sound very loud to the person making the noise, but it can really disturb a family downstairs or living a few units away," she said. "I think that this experiential lab will bring interesting insights not just for people who have themselves suffered noise, but also to the people who are seeking to mediate."

During the workshop, the facilitator also highlighted different ways to reduce noise. For example, padding a pestle with a yoga mat and putting furniture socks on a chair helped to reduce the noise generated significantly.

For activities that could not be stopped, such as the mahjong playing and renovation, there were suggestions to close the windows and doors of the room where the noise was created. Participants then returned to the affected HDB flat's living room to experience and measure the lowered noise levels.

"I think for the general public, it will also raise that awareness of how little actions like for instance, putting on furniture socks, or some kind of insulating material if you're grinding spices ... what a big difference it will make in terms of reducing noise impact on others," said Ms Sim.

Responding to a reporter's question on whether there have been more noise complaints this year, Ms Sim said that neighbourhood complaints spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have since fallen. But noise complaints have continued to remain high possibly because some people continue with hybrid work arrangements.

Ms Sim said that MSO hopes to welcome members of the public, grassroots leaders and school groups to the lab, and if the response is robust, it will look to extend the exhibition.

Dr William Wan, who chairs of the CAP on Neighbourhood Noise, said: “My colleagues and I encourage you, your family and friends to take part in this immersive and engaging role-play experience. We are confident visitors will walk away with a better understanding of noise-related issues.”

The lab is at one of 31 Tanglin Halt blocks identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme in 2014. The estate has been vacated, after more than 3,000 households moved out last year from one of Singapore's oldest public housing estates.

All visitors are required to register at www.go.gov.sg/noiselab prior to their visit.