How to deal with noisy neighbours, according to new Singapore experiential lab

SINGAPORE: A new, interactive "noise experiential lab" in Singapore aims to raise awareness of how everyday actions at home can inadvertently disturb the neighbours.
Through role-playing, visitors to the lab can experience just how loud certain activities are and how it could affect their neighbours. They can also learn solutions and strategies to minimise noise in the community.
Members of the public can book an experience at the lab, located at Block 36 Tanglin Halt Road, from Sep 23 to Dec 15 at www.go.gov.sg/noiselab.
Are you dealing with noise issues in your neighbourhood? Here are some suggestions from the lab:
WHEN ENCOUNTERING NOISE
- Proactively foster a good relationship with your neighbours. This helps in addressing disputes and allows you to reach a mutual understanding in a friendly manner
- Talk to neighbours to resolve the issue first, instead of reporting immediately to the authorities for help. Some noise can be expected when living in the community. Try to be empathetic if your neighbours have taken steps to reduce the noise, or are unable to control it
- If necessary, seek help from grassroots leaders or apply to the Community Mediation Centre for mediation with neighbours
TIPS TO REDUCE NOISE
- Respect quiet hours (10.30pm to 7am): Minimise noise when gathering in common areas such as playgrounds or coffee shops - especially during quiet hours
- Work on your DIY projects during the day and avoid them during quiet hours. Use items to soundproof rooms or absorb noise during renovation. Seek neighbours' understanding by informing them in advance of renovation works
- Lift your furniture, if possible, when moving it. It it's too heavy to be lifted, use items like furniture sliders or furniture socks to absorb the noise
- When exercising, use exercise mats to absorb the noise.
- For kids, play mats can absorb noise from stomping, jumping and slamming toys on the floor. Monitor your children when they play and teach them to be mindful of the noise level; ask them to quieten down especially during quiet hours.
- Using door stoppers will prevent accidental slamming of doors
- Avoid playing musical instruments during quiet hours. Lower the volume of speakers and consider using headphones. Close your windows and doors to reduce the noise to others