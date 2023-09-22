How to deal with noisy neighbours, according to new Singapore experiential lab

SINGAPORE: A new, interactive "noise experiential lab" in Singapore aims to raise awareness of how everyday actions at home can inadvertently disturb the neighbours.

Through role-playing, visitors to the lab can experience just how loud certain activities are and how it could affect their neighbours. They can also learn solutions and strategies to minimise noise in the community.

Members of the public can book an experience at the lab, located at Block 36 Tanglin Halt Road, from Sep 23 to Dec 15 at www.go.gov.sg/noiselab.

Are you dealing with noise issues in your neighbourhood? Here are some suggestions from the lab:

WHEN ENCOUNTERING NOISE