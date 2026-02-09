Singapore monitoring 'relevant standards' amid safety concerns over hidden car door handles

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Feb 9) it is monitoring developments on hidden car door handles and "relevant standards" for them.

This comes after China moved to ban such door handles over safety concerns.

In new rules set to take effect from Jan 1, 2027, cars in China will require door handles to have both interior and exterior mechanical releases. Chinese car models already approved for launch will have an additional two years to achieve compliance.

Responding to CNA queries on Monday, an LTA spokesperson said the authority was "aware of global developments relating to hidden electronic door handles" and is "closely monitoring the development of relevant standards for local adoption".

"Meanwhile, LTA is also engaging the industry on emergency mechanical door release features in vehicles with electronic doors and the lead time required for models without such features to comply," the spokesperson added.

Concerns have risen in China over the safety of aerodynamic car doors that may not be able to be opened properly in the event of a crash.

In one high-profile incident last year, rescuers were seen on video failing to open the doors of a Xiaomi electric vehicle (EV) after it crashed and caught fire in the city of Chengdu.

The car's driver died in the crash.