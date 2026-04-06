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Parts of ceiling at Lucky Plaza basement collapse
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Singapore

Parts of ceiling at Lucky Plaza basement collapse

One security guard told CNA that small pieces of debris began falling from the ceiling at about 7.45am, prompting them to quickly cordon off the area.

Parts of ceiling at Lucky Plaza basement collapse

Scenes of the collapsed ceiling in Lucky Plaza, as shown in these screengrabs from a social media video, on Apr 6, 2026. (Images: Facebook/Faith Torres-Domingo De Jesus)

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Charmaine Jacob
Charmaine Jacob
06 Apr 2026 02:31PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2026 02:41PM)
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SINGAPORE: Parts of the ceiling in the basement of Lucky Plaza collapsed on Monday (Apr 6).

A security guard told CNA that small pieces of debris began falling from the ceiling at about 7.45am, prompting them to quickly cordon off the area.

He added that about an hour later, "bigger parts" of the ceiling came down.

When CNA arrived at the mall at 1.25pm, the area where the ceiling had collapsed at the first basement level had been covered with translucent sheeting, and a cordon was in place around the area.

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A second cordon had also been set up at the top of the stairs on the first floor.

At least two security guards were stationed around the area.

A retail staff member working at a beauty and cosmetics shop in the mall, who did not want to be named, said that when she arrived for work at about 10am, the ceiling had already collapsed.

She saw wires hanging down, along with water dripping and debris on the ground.

"It was fortunate it did not happen later in the day when there would be more people."

Although the situation has remained calm, she said she is concerned about footfall to the shop today.

"We are already seeing fewer customers today," she said.

A retail staff member at an electronics shop near the cordoned-off area, who declined to be named, said that in the nearly four hours since it opened, there were no customers.

He added that the shop would typically have about 20 paying customers by 2pm.

Asked if he was worried about sales for the rest of the day, he said: "Of course."

CNA has reached out to the authorities, as well as Lucky Plaza, for more information.

Source: CNA/dy

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Lucky Plaza
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