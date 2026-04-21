Man seen kicking woman in Lucky Plaza video to be charged

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (Apr 22) following an incident in an Orchard Road mall where he was seen on video kicking a woman.



In a media release on Tuesday, the police said they had received a report on Feb 8 regarding an alleged assault on a woman in the vicinity of 304 Orchard Road, which is the address of Lucky Plaza.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media. The video appears to show the man kicking the 33-year-old woman and knocking her to the ground, before falling himself.

Another clip showed the man attempting to kick her again while she was lying on the ground.

Police said the woman suffered injuries to various parts of her body and experienced bodily pain, while her personal property was also allegedly damaged.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other and the man had assaulted the same woman on Mar 30, 2025," said the police.



The police added that after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case and in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, the man was handed a 12-month conditional warning on May 8, 2025, for voluntarily causing hurt and mischief.



As he had breached the warning by allegedly committing additional offences against the same victim, the suspect will now be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and two counts of mischief, said the police.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, the man could be jailed up to three years, be fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For the offence of mischief, the man faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.