S$3b money laundering case: Another 14 luxury apartments, 1 office unit up for auction

SINGAPORE: Another 14 luxury condominium units and a Grade A office at Suntec Tower One forfeited in connection with Singapore’s largest money laundering case will be put up for sale at auctions this month.

The properties, located in prime areas such as River Valley and Orchard, will be auctioned by real estate firms Edmund Tie & Company (ETC) and Knight Frank.

As of Thursday morning (Sep 3), a total of 25 properties have been listed for auction.

ETC will auction units at South Beach Residences, 8 Saint Thomas and Paterson Suites at UIC Building on Sep 23, according to checks by CNA.

Five units at South Beach Residences at Beach Road will be put up at guide prices of between S$4.45 million (US$3.5 million) and S$25.32 million.

They include three 2-bedroom units, one 3-bedroom unit, and a 6,727 sq ft 4-bedroom penthouse on the 42nd floor.

A 3-bedroom unit and a 4-bedroom unit at 8 Saint Thomas, a freehold development in River Valley, will also go under the hammer at guide prices of S$4.4 million and S$5.72 million, respectively.

At Paterson Suites, a freehold property near Orchard MRT, a 3-bedroom unit will be put up at a guide price of S$5.18 million.