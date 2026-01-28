Luxury cruise lines expand Asia-Pacific offerings as premium travel demand surges in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Luxury cruise lines are sharpening their focus on Singapore, riding a surge in high-end travel demand across the Asia Pacific and positioning the city-state as a gateway to premium voyages in the region.



Singapore is also stepping up efforts to capture a market that is expected to grow by 20 per cent over the next two years.

LUXURY EXPERIENCES

For instance, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest superyacht, the all-suites Luminara, last month launched its Asia-Pacific season with a seven-night round-trip voyage departing from Singapore, including ports of call in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Malacca, Phuket and Penang.



The 794-foot vessel, which can accommodate 452 guests across 226 suites, aims to redefine luxury travel at sea.



The launch marks the brand’s first entry into Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific, as it targets travellers seeking high-end, intimate experiences.



It is promising meticulous service, with nearly one crew member for every guest on board.

“Demand has grown for luxury experiences, in general, something different, something exclusive,” said Mr Seb Seward, vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific at the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.



“Many people have done the standard ski holiday or safari, and they're looking for experiences where they can connect with others, connect to their friends and family, and connect to the destination that they're in as well.”