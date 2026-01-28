Luxury cruise lines expand Asia-Pacific offerings as premium travel demand surges in Singapore
Singapore is stepping up efforts to capture a market that is expected to grow by 20 per cent over the next two years.
SINGAPORE: Luxury cruise lines are sharpening their focus on Singapore, riding a surge in high-end travel demand across the Asia Pacific and positioning the city-state as a gateway to premium voyages in the region.
LUXURY EXPERIENCES
For instance, the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s newest superyacht, the all-suites Luminara, last month launched its Asia-Pacific season with a seven-night round-trip voyage departing from Singapore, including ports of call in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Malacca, Phuket and Penang.
The 794-foot vessel, which can accommodate 452 guests across 226 suites, aims to redefine luxury travel at sea.
The launch marks the brand’s first entry into Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific, as it targets travellers seeking high-end, intimate experiences.
It is promising meticulous service, with nearly one crew member for every guest on board.
“Demand has grown for luxury experiences, in general, something different, something exclusive,” said Mr Seb Seward, vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific at the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
“Many people have done the standard ski holiday or safari, and they're looking for experiences where they can connect with others, connect to their friends and family, and connect to the destination that they're in as well.”
Other cruise lines are also expanding their presence in the premium segment.
Ms Lisa Pile, vice president of sales and general manager for Asia Pacific at Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said there is a big growth market in the region.
“We're not only seeing it across luxury goods and business in general, but we're actually seeing that also with our cruise business,” she noted.
The luxury cruise line is offering what it describes as all-inclusive and highly customisable travel.
“It takes away any pressure of having to make decisions,” said Ms Pile.
“You can choose to stay on board, or you can choose to go and do one of the multitude of shore excursions. It really comes down to designing your own holiday without the stress of having to pre-book everything in advance – it's all taken care of for you.”
Another luxury cruise line, Explora Journeys, is set to join Singapore’s growing slate of cruising options next year.
SINGAPORE AS A GATEWAY
Some brands say as many as one in two guests are luxury travellers who are new to cruising altogether.
With the Asia Pacific expected to account for nearly half of all new high-net-worth individuals worldwide between 2025 and 2028, industry players say Singapore is a natural base to tap into that market.
“Singapore is an amazing point of entry into many destinations across Asia, whether that be Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and so forth,” said Mr Patrick Mitchell, senior vice president of global sales and service at the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
With “smaller, more intimate” superyachts, guests can be taken to destinations that larger cruise ships typically cannot access, he added.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the country’s strength as a cruise hub lies in exceptional global connectivity, diverse visitor experiences and efficient service standards.
It works closely with neighbouring countries to promote the region as a premium cruise destination, noting that luxury travellers in Asia Pacific tend to favour shorter itineraries.
“Luxury visitors who enjoy cruising go for very immersive and destination-led types of experiences, and they are happy to pay for special experiences,” said Ms Jean Ng, assistant chief executive with the experience development group at STB.
“Some of the areas that we've observed that they enjoy include culinary-led experiences, culturally-immersive experiences, nature-based and scenic type of experiences, and those that are a little bit more customised for more luxury and relaxation.”