Man who said he consumed drugs with former lawyer M Ravi arrested: Police

SINGAPORE: A man who said he consumed drugs with former lawyer M Ravi, hours before the lawyer was pronounced dead, was arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (Dec 24).

The police said in response to media queries on Wednesday evening that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called to attend to an urgent case in an apartment at about 5.40am.

Paramedics were dispatched and the person who needed assistance was Mr Ravi. The 56-year-old was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.



The police said there was another person present at the apartment when SCDF arrived. The person, identified as “A” by the police, had called SCDF.

“‘A’ said that he and M Ravi had taken drugs a few hours earlier, and M Ravi exhibited concerning symptoms after he took the drugs, and ‘A’ had administered CPR to M Ravi. ‘A’ also said that the drugs belonged to him,” the police added.

“Police were also alerted to this case of unnatural death. Based on preliminary investigations, police do not suspect foul play. The cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem. Police investigations are ongoing.”



“A” has been arrested by CNB for suspected drug-related offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.