The highs and lows of M1: From bright beginnings to delisting and proposed sale

SINGAPORE: When M1 launched in 1997, the telco's popularity grew quickly – within a month, it had captured 10 per cent of the market share, or 35,000 subscribers.

The company, which started life as MobileOne – a consortium formed by Keppel, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Cable & Wireless and Hong Kong Telecom – was the second telco in Singapore.

Its market share ballooned to a third in the next five years, with about 1 million subscribers. It launched an initial public offering and listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in 2002.

The company was valued at between S$1.2 billion and S$1.5 billion then, making it the biggest share offering since 1999.

But it has not always been smooth sailing for M1, as it struggled with increased competition.

On Monday (Aug 11), Keppel announced that it would sell M1's telecom operations to Simba Telecom for an enterprise value of S$1.43 billion (US$1.11 billion).

M1 currently has 13.5 per cent of Singapore’s prepaid mobile market, 23.9 per cent of the postpaid mobile market and 15 per cent of the broadband market, according to a regulatory filing on the Australian Securities Exchange by Simba’s owner Tuas.