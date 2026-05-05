Maid accused of stealing employer's clothes claims they were thrown away

SINGAPORE: A maid accused of stealing clothes and other belongings from her employer told a court on Tuesday (May 5) that they had been thrown away.

Silva Michelle Catedrilla, a 38-year-old Filipina, was meant to plead guilty to one count of theft as a servant.

However, after court documents had been read out, the unrepresented Catedrilla said in her mitigation while sobbing that her employer had thrown the clothes away before moving house.

The judge set aside her conviction because she had qualified her plea since her statement showed she had no intention to steal. The case was shifted to a pre-trial conference fixed for a later date.

WHAT HAPPENED

Catedrilla faces two charges of stealing from her 43-year-old female employer and her employer's daughter.

According to charge sheets, she is accused of stealing 46 items between Dec 1, 2022, and Aug 26, 2025, from her employer at a condominium in the Orchard Road area.

The items include multiple dresses, such as a brown leopard print off-shoulder dress, a champagne silk maxi dress with an open back and a black sleeveless long-sleeved dress "with holes".

She is also accused of stealing leggings, tops, caps, stilettos, baking tools, a Christmas ornament, nail polish and a red Chanel bag from her employer.

She is also accused of stealing fanny packs and other types of bags from her employer's daughter.

According to the now-set-aside statement of facts read out by the prosecutor in open court, Catedrilla began working for the employer in December 2022.

In late August 2025, her employer shifted from their condominium in the River Valley area to another condo in the Orchard Road area.

About two weeks after the move, Catedrilla's employer decided to cancel her work permit and send her back to the Philippines.

Catedrilla packed up and left with more than 10 bags and boxes, with her employer taking her to the airport.

Upon realising that many items were "missing" from her unit, the employer lodged a police report.

Catedrilla was later arrested, and the items, which had been held in a storage at Lucky Plaza, were retrieved by the police and remain in police custody pending the conclusion of the case.

Catedrilla told the court on Tuesday that she regretted her mistake and sincerely apologised to her ex-employer and her family.

"I'm a single mother, I'm a mother of four," she said, beginning to cry. "I'm working abroad to provide food, study for my four children in my home country and I'm worried (about) my mum, she's (in) serious condition, she had a coma, stroke, I (hope I can be released) early, go home soon before my mother (passes) away."

District Judge Justin Yeo asked Catedrilla several questions, including why she was stealing items before her employer let her go.

In response, Catedrilla later said that she had begun stealing from her employer's unit at the first condominium because her employer had been "throwing away a lot of things".

She said she took some of the items from the first condo unit when they were about to move to the next one.

At this, the judge said the statement of facts she had just pleaded guilty to was not accurate, because it suggested that she had stolen the items only at the second condo.

Initially, the prosecutor amended the statement of facts. However, when Catedrilla repeated that the things she took had been thrown away, Judge Yeo said this qualified her plea.

He set aside her guilty plea and sent the case for a pre-trial conference later this month, in preparation for trial.

If convicted of theft as a servant, Catedrilla can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

As her case involves multiple instances of alleged theft, she faces up to double the maximum penalties.

She has been remanded since Apr 10 this year.