Man who watched alleged sexual assault of maid in Rochor field before raping her gets jail, caning

SINGAPORE: A man raped a domestic worker in an open field in Rochor and stole money from her shortly after witnessing another man allegedly sexually assault the woman.

Malaysian Harvin Velanggany, 24, was sentenced on Monday (Apr 13) to eight years’ jail and six strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one count of rape with a charge of theft taken into consideration.

Court documents stated that the victim, a 32-year-old Filipina, was on her day off when she was sexually assaulted on May 26, 2024. She cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

She had drunk several cans of beer during the afternoon and evening and was in an open field opposite Hotel Mi Rochor in Short Street when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by another accused man, Anbazhagan Sivamurugan. The 34-year-old Indian national was visiting Singapore at the time. His case is pending before the courts.

Harvin, who was working as an odd-job labourer in Singapore, had been looking for a place to sleep when he saw the alleged sexual assault.

According to court documents, Harvin noticed that the victim was "very drunk" when he went over to take a closer look.

When he asked what was happening, the victim said Anbazhagan “was forcing her to have sex with him” and that she did not know him.

After Anbazhagan left the area, the victim realised her phone was missing and began searching for it. She also said she was worried she might be pregnant.

Court documents stated that Harvin told her “not to worry” as he had a condom. The victim replied she had been referring to Anbazhagan, not him, but Harvin retrieved one from his bag and put it on.