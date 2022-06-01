No queues, panic buying or lack of chicken: A quiet first day of Malaysia's export ban for some wet markets

SINGAPORE: Well-stocked displays and a lack of queues at some wet market stalls selling fresh chicken marked the first day of Malaysia's chicken export ban on Wednesday (Jun 1).

This was unlike the long lines at several chicken rice stalls just a day before, amid worries of a looming shortage of the nation's favourite dish.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced last week that his country would curb the export of chickens from Jun 1, among other measures to address the domestic supply shortage.

It is "a short-term measure" to halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens per month, until domestic prices and production stabilise, he said.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), about one-third of Singapore's chicken supply is imported from Malaysia. Other major sources include Brazil (49 per cent) and the United States (12 per cent).

Following Malaysia's announcement, SFA also said that it would work with stakeholders to activate supply chains to increase imports of chilled and frozen chickens from alternative sources, or draw from poultry stocks.