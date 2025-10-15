Malaysia's Islamist party PAS rejects 'attempt' to cast it as 'bogeyman' in Singapore politics

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s Islamist party on Wednesday (Oct 15) said it firmly rejects what it called an attempt to cast it as “a convenient bogeyman to advance domestic political agendas in Singapore”.

“Do not manufacture enemies where none exist,” said Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan in a statement titled “Singapore, address your domestic concerns, not blame neighbours”.

His comments came a day after Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam delivered a statement in parliament on the politicisation of race and religion.

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam said Malaysian politicians from PAS had urged Singaporeans to vote along racial and religious lines at the May General Election.

Mr Takiyuddin said this was a “false narrative” and that “ordinary cross-border commentary” had been “sensationalised into a security threat for short-term partisan gain”.

He said PAS was committed to respecting national sovereignty, and that this guides all of the party’s engagements which are conducted through proper and formal channels.

“This principle allows us to speak on matters of faith, justice and social wellbeing while ensuring we do not trespass on any country's electoral processes or sovereignty,” said Mr Takiyuddin.

“In return, we expect reciprocal restraint; therefore, do not … weaponise regulatory tools to chill legitimate speech.”

The PAS statement has been reported by several Malaysian news outlets including Utusan Malaysia and Free Malaysia Today.

CNA has reached out to the Ministry of Home Affairs for comment.