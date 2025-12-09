Man gets jail for filming malware tutorials for syndicate; 129 Singapore victims lost S$3.2m

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man who was roped into a criminal syndicate by a Taiwanese man he met in a Korean prison recorded videos teaching syndicate associates how to use malware that could allow remote control of Android mobile phones.

As a result of the syndicate's efforts, 129 victims in Singapore lost about S$3.2 million (US$2.5 million), after their phones were remotely accessed and unauthorised bank transfers were made via their mobile banking applications.

Cheoh Hai Beng, 49, was sentenced to jail for five-and-a-half years and fined S$3,608 on Tuesday (Dec 9).

He pleaded guilty to two charges of being a member of a criminal syndicate and conspiring with others to use software hosted in servers to control Android mobile phones in Singapore.

A third charge was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The case is believed to be the first prosecution here of a person for teaching others how to use malware.

THE CASE

Cheoh met Lee Rong Teng, a man from Taiwan, while they were both serving jail terms in South Korea in 2008.

They became friends and Lee, who is still at large, invited Cheoh and his wife to visit him in the Dominican Republic sometime before Mar 20, 2022.

Cheoh was unemployed at the time and joined Lee in the Dominican Republic, but his wife was unable to join them as she was in China and the country was in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee asked Cheoh to continue keeping him company until his wife could join them, agreeing to pay for Cheoh's living expenses and fines he would incur when his travel visa expired.

Cheoh wound up living in the Caribbean nation for just over a year.

In January 2023, Lee told Cheoh that he had been introduced to a software which allowed users to "spy on people's phones".

He showed Cheoh several versions of the software and asked him to learn how they functioned.

The software was a type of highly sophisticated remote access Trojan tool, colloquially known as "Spymax" malware, designed to be installed in Android mobile phones, the court heard.

Once installed, the malware can be controlled remotely, with a third party gaining unauthorised access or modifying the mobile phone contents without authorisation.

In order to remain undetected by the phone owners, the software was designed to masquerade as legitimate Android applications for innocuous purposes such as online shopping, said the prosecution.

After Cheoh had taught himself how to use the software, Lee asked him to record videos teaching viewers how to use the malware.

He said this was for him to attract potential "business partners" and "customers" he could sell the malware and tutorials to.

Cheoh knew what the malware could do. He had heard Lee speaking to a Malaysian "business partner" about using the malware to conduct scams on Android mobile phones in Singapore.

While initially reluctant to record the tutorial videos, Cheoh agreed after Lee promised to pay him and after he threatened to release a video he had recorded of Cheoh demonstrating the use of the malware.

Lee also said Cheoh need only help him until Lee could find someone else to record the videos.

RECORDING THE TUTORIAL VIDEOS

From February 2023 to April 2023, Cheoh used phones provided by Lee to record tutorial videos demonstrating the Spymax malware.

The videos showed how to set up the malware and to perform functions such as remotely accessing cryptocurrency applications, capture passwords of crypto wallets, remotely access camera applications, access contact lists and SMS history, and ascertain the location of the phone via GPS.