Malicious foreign actors playing 'long game' using credible-looking websites and gen AI: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Nefarious foreign actors are playing the long game in planning hostile information campaigns, gaining the trust of unsuspecting netizens with websites that seem legitimate and regularly populating them with content, experts said on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Creating fresh content is also easier and more widespread these days, due to generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that lets such entities easily repurpose news from credible news platforms, they explained.

When the time comes to use the websites to attack targets, it would be less likely to trigger any suspicions or red flags, said the experts.

The Singapore government on Tuesday announced it has blocked 10 inauthentic websites that may be used as part of hostile information campaigns.

LONG GAME TO BUILD CREDIBILITY

Mr Benjamin Ang, who heads the Centre of Excellence for National Security at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), noted that this recent case involves the “specific tactic of setting up news sites that appear to be local, with local sounding names, that feature local news to make themselves look credible”.

However, they are actually owned by foreign entities that can or have used them for influence campaigns, he said.

“We can think of them as digital ammunition which can be loaded and launched against us when the time is right, so it is prudent to defuse them before they are fired at us,” he said.

Singapore Management University’s Associate Professor of Law Eugene Tan explained that such sites repurpose content from credible news outlets by feeding them into bots to create fresh stories.

Noting that the whole effort revolves around creating a network of such websites, Assoc Prof Tan said: “The ordinary reader will never be able to discern that they are part of the same network.”

“The threat is now so sophisticated. They are in it for the long game. Some of the websites have been around for years, and they're trying to get around some of these telltale signs,” he noted.

For example, a website involved in a hostile information campaign that was created just a day before would raise red flags among intelligence agencies, in contrast to one that has been around for a few years.

“Foreign actors don't need instant gratification. They know that they just have to wear down the target,” said Assoc Prof Tan.