Man, 22, to be charged with murder after woman found dead at Choa Chu Kang block

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man will be charged for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year-old woman, said the police on Wednesday (May 27).

The man was arrested on Tuesday evening after police officers found the woman lying motionless at a Choa Chua Kang block.

At about 8.55pm on Tuesday, the police received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, they said in response to CNA's query.



Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 12th floor.



