Man, 22, to be charged with murder after woman found dead at Choa Chu Kang block
The 21-year-old victim was found lying motionless at a lift lobby.
SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man will be charged for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year-old woman, said the police on Wednesday (May 27).
The man was arrested on Tuesday evening after police officers found the woman lying motionless at a Choa Chua Kang block.
At about 8.55pm on Tuesday, the police received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, they said in response to CNA's query.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying motionless at a lift lobby on the 12th floor.
The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic, police said.
The 22-year-old man was arrested for murder and conveyed to the hospital.
Preliminary investigations revealed both were known to each other and that the man had stabbed the woman.
He will be charged with murder in court on Thursday. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.
SCDF told CNA on Tuesday evening that it was alerted to the incident at the location at around the same time.
A person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, SCDF said, while another person was taken to National University Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.