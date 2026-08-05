Four arrested after man allegedly abducted, threatened with parang
The victim was made to sit in the passenger seat of his own car and was driven to another location by one of the suspects.
SINGAPORE: Two men and two women, aged between 30 and 38, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of abduction and possession of a scheduled weapon, police said on Wednesday (Aug 5).
The Singapore Police Force said in a news release it was alerted to a man being threatened by a group of people with a parang at a carpark along Canberra Street at about 1.55am on Tuesday.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was confronted by the four persons due to a dispute over a car rental agreement, and the 38-year-old man from the group brandished a parang and threatened the victim,” police said.
The victim was then asked to sit in the front passenger seat of his vehicle and the 38-year-old man drove him to another location, while the other man, 36, sat in the rear.
Acting on information received, officers located the victim’s vehicle. When the 38-year-old man saw the police, he allegedly fled in the vehicle with the victim and the 36-year-old man as passengers.
Police gave chase, with the pursuit ending after the vehicle crashed into a lamppost at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Avenue 10.
Following the collision, the 36-year-old man fled on foot while the 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene, with a parang recovered in his possession.
The 36-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 38, were later separately arrested through follow-up investigations.
The 38-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday with abduction under the Penal Code and possession of a scheduled weapon under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.
If found guilty of abduction, he faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.
If convicted of possession of a scheduled weapon, he can be jailed for up to five years and also receive at least six strokes of the cane, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.
Police investigations are ongoing against the 36-year-old man and the two women.